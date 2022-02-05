Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

India Arie Calls Out Joe Rogan For Using The N-Word And Spotify Suddenly Deletes Over 70 Episodes Of His Podcast

But in acknowledging Rogan's freedom to say whatever he wants, Arie explained that she would not subsidize his racism.

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Spotify And Vaccines Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

People have complained about the racism and ridiculousness of Joe Rogan’s podcast for years. But a post from India Arie has the former  Fear Factor frontman apologizing and his platform quietly purging dozens of episodes. 

Arie announced that she would pull her catalog from Spotify four days ago, following Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. Speaking to her followers on Instagram, Arie clarifies her position on leaving Spotify. She also showed a clip of Rogan telling a joke about going to a Black neighborhood that he described as traveling to the Planet of the Apes.   

“I empathize with the people who are leaving for the COVID disinformation reasons, and I think that they should,” Arie said. “I also think that Joe Rogan has the right to say what he wants to say., I also think that I have the right to say what I want to say.” 

But in acknowledging Rogan’s freedom to say whatever he wants, Arie explained that she would not subsidize his racism.  

“Spotify is built on the back of the music streaming,” Arie explained. “They take this money that’s built from streaming, and they pay this guy $100 million, but they pay us 0.003% of a penny. Just take me off. I don’t want to generate money that pays this.”  

She also shared clips of him saying the N-word repeatedly in different segments. The Verge reported Spotify removed 70 episodes of the podcast without explanation. While Rogan claims to apologize, he tries to excuse his behavior by saying it was out of context, a claim Arie pre-emptively addresses in her video.  

iHeartRadio podcast host and tech accountability expert Bridget Todd waded into the convo last week, stressing the need for centering the voices and experiences of marginalized communities. 

“I work on misinfo content moderation and platform accountability issues and created an award-winning podcast specifically centering the impact misinfo has on already marginalized communities,” Todd tweeted. “We should be centering marginalized voices in conversations about Joe Rogan and Spotify.”

Host of the award-winning “There Are No Girls On The Internet,” Todd has been at the forefront of disinformation and platform accountability for years. Last year Todd developed “Disinformed,” a limited series focusing on disinformation. “Disinformed” won a Shorty award in the podcast mini-series category. Todd’s podcast recently won the iHeart Radio Podcast Award for Best Technology podcast. 

Platform accountability has long been an issue but has picked up momentum after evidence showed the influence of social media platforms, mainly Facebook, in spreading election disinformation. Similar topics presented in the political context have spilled over into the public health realm.  

While those supporting Rogan insist that the federal government is the real source of misinformation, research by groups such as the Disinfo Defense League and First Draft News have documented the harm in allowing misleading information to spread online without recourse.

Allowing disinformation and misinformation to flourish for profit undermines the public health trust and supports problematic narratives that need to be debunked not nurtured.

SEE ALSO:  

DirecTV Set To Drop Trump Friendly Disinformation Network OAN 

Group Demands Congressional Action In Regulating Racialized Disinformation On Online Platforms 

Screening Of "Price For Freedom" - Arrivals

Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Continue reading Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

UPDATED: 3:10 p.m. ET, Jan. 27, 2022 Originally published: Aug. 30, 2021 Television actor, Vachik Mangassarian has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. He was known for his roles in NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, but premiered in many TV Shows during his long career. The Armenian-born actor landed his first Hollywood role in 1978. He was a strong supporter of the Armenian community and launched a radio show, which was converted into a television show, “The Armenian National Network.” https://twitter.com/BANGShowbiz/status/1485959279546875904 Mangassarian was confirmed to be vaccinated by his manager, but before his death, he frequently posted about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine and spread misinformation about the pandemic. He suggested that the pandemic was part of a grand conspiracy and posted a parody photo and men in sheep costumes with the caption reading, “Millions test positive for highly contagious Sheeple-19 Virus.” He also posted a photo of a fake billboard that read “I am more afraid of a Democrat in the White House than I am of COVID-19.” According to his representatives, although he initially opposed the virus, Mangassarian allegedly changed his tune due to vaccine mandates required to work on TV and film projects in Hollywood. Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers with a platform who have protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine have been steadily dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics' minds about the vaccine. As the new Omicron variant joins the delta variant and other mutating versions of the virus infect more Americans, cases are on the rise and there are fears that hospitals once again could become overwhelmed. COVID-19 deaths were also on the rise over the summer, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of presenting clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Keep reading to find a list of notable anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19.

India Arie Calls Out Joe Rogan For Using The N-Word And Spotify Suddenly Deletes Over 70 Episodes Of His Podcast  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

India Arie Calls Out Joe Rogan For Using…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close