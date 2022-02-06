Big Latto Is 90s Fine In A Skin Tight Blue Latex Dress And Curly Up ‘Do

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Big Latto stepped out in Miami, Florida recently in a curve-hugging blue latex dress and turned heads as soon as she stepped in the room!

The 23-year-old rapper was out in the Miami streets in a baby-blue latest mini dress that showed off her killer curve and toned legs. She paired the look with a gold handbag, gold jewelry, and gold heels with chain straps around the toe and ankles. She wore her hair in a 90s inspired updo with a long bang that fell to the side of her face. She took to Instagram to show off her sexy look, serving face, and full body for the series of shots that she shared on her profile. “Y’all b***** was in n out I’m still that b***,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below!

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the sexy look as many of Latto’s 8.5 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval for the colorful look. “The doll ,” one of Latto’s followers wrote while another said, “ So much pressure.”

And while the Atlanta rapper knows how to get all dolled up for a night out on the town, she recently chatted with Rolling Stone magazine about she loves the cozy look more than glam. “I swear to God, you would think based on my aesthetic and my image and stuff I like to be glammed up,” she told the magazine. “My favorite is sweats on, no nails.” We love a baddie who can do both!

