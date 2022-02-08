Join Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Erika Alexander And More On AT&T’s Instagram Live ‘Representation Matters: I Want To Feel Seen’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today, gear up for an Instagram Live you won’t want to miss as some of our favorite Black tastemakers will take to the platform to talk empowerment, success, and representation like you’ve never seen it before.

In a program hosted by AT&T, the Instagram Live Dream Talk, “Representation Matters: I Want To Feel Seen” will feature newly revealed Black Future-Maker and Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard-Kelly who will join YouTuber and fellow 2022 Black Future-Maker Terrell Grice as part of the brand’s campaign that’s geared toward economic empowerment and access, especially within the Black company.

The company is also revealing the full list of their 2022 Black Future Makers Class making this the second class of the annual event. The class includes the gospel singer as well as actress Erika Alexander, Sistas actor and social media content creator Devale Ellis, artist and photographer Kennedi Carter, musician VINCINT, as well as entertainer Peppermint.

As part of the campaign, AT&T will also debut vibrant, stylized portraits of the second Black Future Makers Class including a living portrait of VINCINT inspired by the afro-futuristic artwork of Black Future-Maker Georgie Nakima along with an interview with the entertainer as it’s revealed what it means to be a Black Future Maker.

According to a statement made by the brand, the Black Future Makers campaign is just one of many ways that AT&T is working to invest in the Black community, aiding programs that honor and elevate the Black leaders of tomorrow by supporting them as they reach their full potential. And by selecting some of today’s movers and shakers as the 2022 Black Future Makers class, the brand is already on track to elevate the content creators who make a difference in our community, giving them a platform to spread their knowledge and love.

The Instagram Live Dream Talk, “Representation Matters: I Want To Feel Seen” all goes down today at 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. PST. Will you tune in?

