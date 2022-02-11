6 Flirty Valentines Day-Inspired Cocktail Recipes To Help You Pour Love Back Into Yourself

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away and whether you’re planning on spending the day with your significant other, closest friends, family or by yourself, there’s no better day like Valentine’s Day to pour love back into yourself! Sure, candy, chocolates, roses, and dinner are nice for the day, but what about a few fun cocktail recipes to really set the day off right?

Here’s our list of six flirty Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktails to help set the mood for the day, and show your friends, family, significant other or yourself love all day long!

Drink: Double Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Dewar’s 12-year-old

– 0.5 oz Orgeat Syrup

– 2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

– Orange twist or Lemon twist

Directions: Add all ingredients to rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir until the desired dilution is achieved.

Drink: Clover Club

Ingredients

– 1 ½ oz Bombay Bramble

– ¾ oz lemon juice

– 1 oz Simple Syrup (1:1 Sugar to Water)

– 1 egg white (about ½ oz)

– Raspberries and Blackberries

Directions: Put some cubed ice into your cocktail shaker, pour Bombay Bramble, lemon juice, sugar syrup and egg white into the shaker, shake hard & strain into a chilled coupette or martini glass

Drink: Fiero Margarita

Ingredients:

– 1 ½ oz Patron Silver

– ¾ oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

– ¾ oz lime juice

– ½ oz agave syrup

– Method: Shake and strain into rocks glass with new ice, lime wheel garnish. Salt rim optional.

Drink: Aragua’s Romance

Ingredients:

– 1½ozSantaTeresa1796

– ½ oz CapelletiApertivo

– ¼ oz Spiced Pineapple Syrup

– ½ oz Red wine

Directions: Add all ingredients into mixing glass, excluding red wine, add ice, stir for 20 seconds. Pour into rocks glass over large Ice cube, top with red wine floater and garnish with a rose petal

Drink: Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:

– 1 oz St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur

– 2 ½ oz Strawberry-infused Rosé Wine (infuse 4 cups of quartered strawberries into a 750 ml bottle of rosé wine for at least 3 hours, then double strain)

– 2 oz Sparkling Yuzu

Method: Build ingredients over floral ice cubes in a wine glass/Garnish: Cherry Blossom Ice Cubes

Drink: Noilly Toddy

Ingredients:

– 1 ¼ oz Noilly Prat Rouge

-½ oz D’usse VSOP

– ½ oz demerara syrup (2:1)

– ½ oz lemon juice

– 3 oz black tea (English breakfast or similar)

– 2 dashes chocolate bitters

– 1 dash angostura bitters

Method: Build ingredients besides tea into glass, top with piping hot tea.

Glass: Toddy glass

Garnish: Cinnamon stick

Which one are you trying this Valentine’s Day?

