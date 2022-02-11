Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

University of Alabama Removes Name Of Building Honoring A KKK Leader

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Depending on who you ask, Bill Graves was either a progressive, pro-education governor of Alabama or a Ku Klux Klan grand cyclops that led the white supremacist movement at its strongest during the early 1900s.

His legacy grew to the point that buildings were named after him, including the well-known Graves Hall at the University of Alabama. Following a recent decision to rename the building Lucy-Graves Hall in honor of the university’s first Black student, Autherine Lucy Foster, the racist past of Graves came to a head and created protests from students, faculty and the community in general.

Now, it appears the University of Alabama trustees have decided to remove Graves from the situation altogether after meeting today to address the controversy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to CNN, trustees decided to reverse the combined naming of Lucy-Graves Hall that occurred on February 3 after many expressed that instead of honoring Autherine Lucy Foster it did the exact opposite by putting her name next to a known white supremacist. Trustee emeritus Judge John England Jr. said on the Friday call, “This has been a challenging time. The work group in making its recommendations certainly intended for that paired name to generate educational moments that can help us learn from our complex and rich history.” He went to add that, “somehow, the honoring of Autherine Lucy Foster sort of took the background and that’s not what we wanted. We’ve heard enough from people whose opinion matter to us — students, faculty, staff — that we can do that in a better way than what we’ve done.”

More on the developments below, via CNN:

“The working group for the board consulted with more than a dozen Alabama history scholars before suggesting the name of Lucy-Graves Hall, the university system said in a news release. However, students and others on campus were not consulted.

The board’s priority was to honor Foster, the release said. ‘Unfortunately, the complex legacy of Governor Graves has distracted from that important priority,’ it read.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Foster’s story reads like a true pioneer for civl rights that deserves her name to be exactly where it is, becoming the first Black student to enroll at the University Of Alabama in 1956 only to be expelled three days later because she was harassed by racist peers who surrounded her at the very Graves Hall on her third day on campus. She only managed to escape harm from the mob with help from university officials. She would later return in 1989 to the university’s College of Education where she received a master’s degree in education in 1991. Three years ago, they awarded her further with an honorary doctorate.

“I wouldn’t say it doesn’t bother me,” Foster, now 92, said to AP in regards to initially having her name next to Graves’, continuing by adding, “but I accept it because I didn’t ask for it and I didn’t know they were doing it until I was approached the latter part of last year.”

A sign currently sits outside the building that reads Autherine Lucy Hall, with director of system communications Lynn Cole confirming the limestone etching will be done in a couple weeks. Happy Black History Month!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

10 photos Launch gallery

‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

Continue reading ‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

[caption id="attachment_3957355" align="alignnone" width="888"] Source: Tim Bradbury / Getty[/caption] Folks are already looking ahead to October hoping there will be a shift in the holidays we celebrate. On social media, “Columbus Day” started to trend amid calls to have the holiday canceled. The demands arrive as monuments of the Spanish explorer and colonizer started tumbling across the country. According to CBS Boston, in Boston’s North end, a Christopher Columbus statue was beheaded, leading to the statue’s removal on Wednesday and a statement from Mayor Marty Walsh, saying there will be conversation surrounding the “historical meaning”  of the incident and whether it will ever go back up. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Columbus was one of the first Europeans to explore the Americas at the end of the 15th century. He is credited as “discovering” America even though indigenous people had been here for years. Many people credit his trip as igniting the trans-Atlantic slave trade and he was also criticized for his brutal treatment of indigenous people. According to the Associated Press, Columbus wrote that the indigenous people he encountered were childlike and could be easily turned into slaves. As indigenous groups revolted against terrible treatment from the Spanish, Columbus ordered a ruthless crackdown that involved having dismembered bodies paraded in public. Soon, Columbus was arrested on mismanagement and brutality charges and passed away a defeated man. It wasn’t until the 1800s that authors and historians started romanticizing Columbus and it played into the U.S.’ western expansion at the time, which harmed many indigenous tribes. Now, indigenous and anti-racist groups are resisting, once again, in a movement that has been years in the making. Through protests, direct actions, and advocacy, many groups are advocating for Christopher Columbus Day to be changed to Indigenous People’s Day. The fight has continued in places like Boston as well as Virginia where a statue was torn down by protestors on Tuesday night, according to WWBT. Not too long after, the statue was spray painted, then set on fire. Its final resting place was the lake where protestors pushed it in. Clearly, people are serious about changing perceptions of Chris. Social media backed the moves with pointed tweets and funny memes. “Throw every christopher columbus statue in the ocean and let that dizzy bitch think he discovered atlantis,” one Twitter user wrote. https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/1270742029065166849   Historian and writer, Patrick Wyman, tweeted in response to the statue beheading writing, “As somebody who just wrote a book chapter on Columbus: he was a dogshit person even by the standards of the late 15th century, it’s gross that he’s commemorated, this is awesome.” https://twitter.com/Patrick_Wyman/status/1270717361671122948   You can check out more responses to Mr. Columbus in the tweets below.

University of Alabama Removes Name Of Building Honoring A KKK Leader  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

University of Alabama Removes Name Of Building Honoring…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close