Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Instagram In An All-Black Ensemble

Megan Thee Stallion is certainly enjoying her weekend! The Savage rapper took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble and looked absolutely stunning in the process. Taking to the social media platform, the rapper shared a few looks from her night out on the town, rocking a leather mini skirt with a matching leather jacket. She added racy lace undergarments underneath the look and showed off her best assets while posing for the ‘gram. She accessorized the look with sheer gloves that she wore over her hands and wore her hair in big, soft curls which she let fall to one side of her face.

She shared the photo set to her Instagram page, with the caption “Aquarius SZN” alluding to her upcoming birthday. Check out the gorgeous photoset below.

“Oh my god ,” one of the rapper’s Instagram followers commented on the photoset while another wrote, “Soft n pretty ” while others simply expressed their adoration through a plethora of heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis.

Meg also linked up with her good friend Normani over the weekend and the ladies served Black Girl Magic, face and body as they took a few flirty videos for Megan’s Instagram story. Check out the link up from The Neighborhood Talk below.

Earlier this week, the rapper sent Instagram in a tizzy when she popped out showing off a variety of her best looks, each one very different than the last. For her first look, the self-proclaimed hottie wore a $1,400 Rick Owens knit jumper which she paired with black undergarments. She accessorized that look with a swooped hairstyle and black shades.

Next, she showed off her toned legs and cakes while working out at the gym, giving us her best gym selfie in the process. Then she gave us glam in a black and white checkered suit which she paired with a black Chanel handbag. Lastly, she kept it casual cute, wearing a matching pink lounge short set in one shot and another wearing a black and neon Fashion Nova set with neon-colored dollar signs throughout. “Been working be back soon – megs ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below!

We’re certainly loving these fashion moments from the rap star!

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Instagram In An All-Black Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

