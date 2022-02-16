Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland will be rolling back some of their mask requirements for vaccinated guests this Thursday.

Starting Feb. 17, masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, according to guidelines released Tuesday.

Those who are not vaccinated will still need to wear masks in indoor locations, including attractions and theaters.

Walt Disney World said that all guests ages 2 and up will still need to wear masks on enclosed transportation such as buses, monorails, and the Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/disney-world-disneyland-make-masks-optional-for-fully-vaccinated-guests/

