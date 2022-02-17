Feature Story
R. Kelly Has Fired His Chicago Legal Team & Hired Bill Cosby’s Attorney

They old saying goes that “birds of a feather flock together,” and it looks like that will soon ring true when it comes to convicted celebrity sex predators R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Kelly, who’s preparing for his Chicago sex crimes trial in August, has opted to fire his current legal team and replace them with Cosby’s appellate attorney, Jennifer Bonjean. Already working on an appeal in Kelly’s guilty verdict from the viral New York trial, Bonjean made headlines in the Cosby case when she was able to get his guilty verdict overturned after the discovery of a non-prosecution deal he signed in 2005 which prevented him from being charged.

More on what comes next below, via the Chicago Tribune:

“Complicating matters is that Kelly has two co-defendants in the Chicago case — longtime associates Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown — who’ve indicated they will object to further delays.

‘We need this to go to trial,’ Judge Leinenweber told Bonjean, who assured him she would do her best to get up to speed.

Kelly, 54, was convicted Sept. 27 on racketeering conspiracy charges, alleging he used his music career to further a criminal enterprise. The jury found him guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois public aid official to get a phony ID for 15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could get married.

He faces 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in May.”

Kelly’s two former lawyers, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, join his three other New York trial attorneys who withdrew their appearances earlier this month. Given that Cosby got off on a once-in-a-lifetime loophole in the law, it’ll be interesting to see what the Chocolate Factory singer thinks she can do in his situation. Time will tell.

Unless you've been living under a socially-conscious-free rock, the debate calling for Spotify to remove its popular podcaster Joe Rogan has been all that anyone can talk about. While music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell originally jumpstarted the movement by blasting The Joe Rogan Experience host for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, R&B icon India.Arie went a step further and brought up his decade of using the N-Word and even at one point referring to a Black neighborhood as "The Planet Of The Apes."   https://twitter.com/HOWDEBODI/status/1489544478071439362   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Following the "Brown Skin" singer's brave public shaming of Rogan, the Black community collectively banded together to cancel Joe Rogan and call out Spotify for not taking immediate action to remove him from its platform. The situation only intensified when the company's CEO, Daniel Ek, went public to confirm that Spotify would not be "silencing" its $100 million investment, although adding in his staff memo that Spotify will be making "an incremental investment of $100 million for the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups." If that sounded like Spotify putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound, you're definitely not alone in your frame of thinking. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Surprisingly — well, probably not depending on how well-versed you are in America's long history of racial tension — Rogan found himself being defending by not only the Spotify CEO but also a sizable amount of supports on social media. A handful of users, many of them white, called out Black liberals specifically for not forgiving Rogan's public apology yet staying silent about the fact that infamous R&B-king-turned-sexual-predator R. Kelly still has all his music on Spotify. While most would agree that his music should definitely be removed from all music platforms (see: #MuteRKelly ), bringing up R. Kelly to defend Joe Rogan is a double-negative that simply just ain't it. Take a look below at the social media war currently going on via Twitter regarding Joe Rogan, R. Kelly, Spotify and the overall ethics of race when it comes to cancel culture: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

R. Kelly Has Fired His Chicago Legal Team & Hired Bill Cosby’s Attorney  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

