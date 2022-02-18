According to NBC4i, many families are feeling the pressure of pandemic closures and shortages, but with inflation at a 40-year high, families aren’t only feeling the pressure of higher prices at the grocery store and gas; they’re now feeling it even more with day care expenses.
The average annual cost of day care for infants now exceeds public college tuition in most states, and it’s only getting worse.
According to Child Care Aware of America, the average national cost of day care hit just over $12,300 a year in 2020, an increase of $1,000 over the prior year.
In the Midwest, Northeast and South, the annual price of day care for an infant exceeds the cost of housing.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/child-care-hits-record-highs-outpacing-inflation/
