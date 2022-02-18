Cbus
Three people, homeless camp swept into Scioto River

According to NBC4i, three people were swept into the Scioto River Thursday after part of a homeless camp was dragged into the water.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the incident occurred near South High Street, north of Williams Road.

One person swam back to shore and was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The other two, Martin said, later became stranded on an island in the middle of the river, about 35 feet off the ground.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/three-people-homeless-camp-swept-into-scioto-river/

 

