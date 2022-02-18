Recreate Lori Harvey’s Sleek Sexy Bob With These Black-Owned Hair Products

Lori Harvey hit the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 Show, last night, for NYFW and debuted a sleek and sexy bob with lots of body and shine in an all-white Michael Kors suit. Harvey’s hairstylist Danielle Priano is to thank for the headline-grabbing look and we’ve got the deets.
Here’s how you can’t recreate the look using the same Black-owned products from Design Essentials with this step-by-step guide from Priano:
- I applied the Agave & Lavender Moisturizing Blow-Dry & Styling Primer, $11.99 to Lori’s hair and used a round brush to blow dry it out.
- Afterward I used the Agave & Lavender Weightless Thermal Protectant Serum, $8.99 – applying it through her hair to lock in shine.
- Taking her hair in sections I used a flat iron.
- Once I straightened her hair I lightly applied the Reflections Liquid Shine, $20 to seal the look.
- We decided to create a middle part after and I used Formations Finishing Spritz, $13 to roll in her ends.
- The last step was using the Sleek MAX Edge Control, $12 to tame Lori’s edges.
