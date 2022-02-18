‘Martin’ Cast Set To Reunite For 30th Anniversary Special On BET+

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ask anyone about the golden era of Black sitcoms in the ’90s, and you’re guaranteed to hear universal praise for fan-favorite comedy series, Martin. Running for five seasons on Fox from 1992 to 1997, the Detroit-set show helped make comedic all-stars out of Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, the late Thomas Mikal Ford, Tisha Campbell and titular star Martin Lawrence.

To celebrate 30 years since the premiere episode, BET+ will soon be hosting a reunion special featuring all the surviving cast members set to premiere later this year.

According to Deadline, a selection of “surprise guests” will also be attendance at the reunion. Given Lawrence’s penchant for playing multiple characters, including everyone’s favorite Sheneneh Jenkins, it’s quite possible that he’ll be working triple time to make sure his alter egos get some screen time as well.

The show also featured a shining list of recurring characters, from the sketchy Stan Winters played by Garrett Morris to the lovably dimwitted Bruh-Man played by Reginald Ballard. You can’t forget about the hefty lineup of celebrity guests as well, ranging from Jackie Chan and Chris Rock to Gary Coleman and late hip-hop king The Notorious B.I.G.

More details on what to expect from the upcoming Martin reunion below, via Deadline:

“The special will include interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show.

”Martin’ is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,’ said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.” The reunion is executive produced by Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment. For Jesse Collins Entertainment, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers along with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay who is also the showrunner. The show is executive produced and directed by Stan Lathan. The special is written by Nile Evans as well as Bentley Kyle Evans, who also serves as a co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Brittany Brazil is a producer.”

Although we’d love for an actual reunion episode to see where these beloved characters ended up 25 years since we last saw them, we’re definitely here for a television special too!

Take a look below at a scene from one of our favorite episodes, and let us know what you’re hoping to see from the Martin 30th anniversary reunion:

