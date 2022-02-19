Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Draya Michele is body goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy recently when she took to Instagram to show off her toned abs and bikini body during her island vacation.

Taking to the platform, the Mint Swim entrepreneur posed in a neon pink and orange two-piece beach look that featured a criss-cross keyhole crop top and matching skirt. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit with circle detailing at the waist to show off her toned legs and thighs while the crop-top showed off the beauty’s toned abs. She wore her hair in a slicked-back braid and rocked minimal jewelry for the beach look.

“Said I was going to explore colors on this trip. Here’s this,” the beauty captioned the gorgeous IG photoset. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele’s 8.7 million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote while another said, “Wow ” and another commented, “Assignment complete !”

The best part about this look is that the ensemble is affordable, with the top retailing of $59 and the skirt for $89, both pieces available from retailer Jagger and Stone.

Would you cop?

Draya Michele Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Her Toned Abs In Latest IG Pic

