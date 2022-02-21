According to NBC4i, a teen suspect charged in the death of Jonathan Reddy has turned himself into police.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:30 a.m., Feb. 3, police arrived at the 1000 block of East Dublin Granville Road where they found 42-year-old Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. A medic pronounced Reddy dead at 12:56 a.m., marking the city’s 10th homicide in 2022.
On Feb. 18, police announced Harrison Finklea, 17, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/teen-murder-suspect-turns-himself-into-columbus-police/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus police: Cars exchange gunfire in road rage incident
- Teen murder suspect turns himself in to Columbus police
- Two shot inside car in northeast Columbus
- AR-15s, armor-piercing bullets found at afterhours club, police say
- Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays
- Ohio State AD Gene Smith prefers dome to Ohio Stadium for hosting playoff game
- Beyoncé Recaps Her Valentine’s Day With A Fashionable Instagram Photo Dump
- Jordyn Woods Is Twinning In Matching Fur Coats With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns
- Rihanna Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
- TRIED IT: Image Skincare’s Lip Treatment Wrapped My Pout In Lasting Moisture