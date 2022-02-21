Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus police said two vehicles exchanged gunfire during an apparent road rage incident on a Columbus street Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a vehicle being shot at on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 3:24 p.m.

At the scene, officers met with the victims – a 37-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy – who told police they were driving on North Cassady Avenue when an unknown car cut them off in traffic, police said.

In what police said was a case of road rage, one of the people inside the suspect vehicle fired several gunshots at the victims’ car.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-police-cars-exchange-gunfire-in-road-rage-incident/

