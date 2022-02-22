National News
HomeNational News

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending 6 Months In Atlanta Jail On Trumped-Up Cocaine Charges

It's unclear what discipline if any, the cops will face, but what they did should actually be considered an arrestable offense.

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ju’Zema Goldring

Source: wsbtv / WSBTV

A Black trans woman in Atlanta was just awarded $1.5 million after she spent six months in jail on trumped-up cocaine charges, and her story reminds us of two things: The Black Lives Matter movement isn’t complete unless it involves all Black lives, and cops lie just like anyone else, only their lies tend to have bigger consequences.

According to WSB-TV 2, in October 2015, Ju’Zema Goldring was walking with a group of friends when two Atlanta police officers stopped the group and arrested Goldring for jaywalking, which she said she didn’t do.

Now, already, this is a story about racist cops profiling Black people and then fishing for reasons to put them in handcuffs. Besides the fact that Goldring said she wasn’t guilty of it, who sees jaywalking as an immediately arrestable offense? Can it be dangerous? Sure. But, at best, it’s worth a citation, not putting someone behind bars.

But, obviously, when it comes to a Black trans person a bigoted cop is looking to arrest, anything goes. And if cops can’t simply arrest a negro for something as ridiculous for crossing the street incorrectly, they better find a plausible reason—even if they have to make one up.

“During the arrest, an officer searched Goldring’s purse and found a stress ball. He cut it open and tested it for cocaine,” WSB-TV reported. “Defense attorneys said that despite the fact that the test was negative, the officer charged Goldring with trafficking cocaine.”

This has to be among the laziest frame-ups ever committed by cops. Really? Passing off the insides of a stress ball as cocaine is what they’re resorting to now?

Of course, it’s easy to call this a pathetic and easily disprovable method of creating a crime where there is none, but let’s not forget it kept Goldring locked up for six months.

Goldring’s attorneys, who also said one of the officers used an anti-trans slur during the arrest, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city in 2019, resulting in a jury ruling that Atlanta Police have to pay Goldring $1.5 million.

“This case signifies a small but significant victory on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized people here in Atlanta, who have been suffering through discriminatory and callous policing by individuals who swear to protect and serve their communities, but who under the cover of darkness, are indifferent to the consequences of their discriminatory practices on the most vulnerable amongst us,” attorney Miguel A. Dominguez said in a statement.

It’s unclear what discipline if any, the cops will face, but what they did should actually be considered an arrestable offense.

SEE ALSO:

How Is Atlanta ‘Wakanda’ When 86% Of Its Homeless Are Black?

Goodr Launches Free Grocery Store For Senior Citizens In Atlanta

Vincent Simmons, black man exonerated

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

19 photos Launch gallery

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Continue reading Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

UPDATED: 4:45 p.m. ET, Feb. 17, 2022 -- Black people who were convicted of crimes they never actually committed. It’s a tragic story told time and time again. But have you heard the one about the Black man exonerated for his crimes? –Rarely.  Thankfully, in recent years wrongly convicted Black men and Black women have been walking out of prison free. Imagine spending 45 years behind bars for a crime you say you didn’t commit. This was a reality for Vincent Simmons, who was set free on Feb 15., after he was granted a new trial, then his charges were dismissed. In 1977, Simmons was convicted of attempted aggravated rape of 14-year-old twin sisters. His case was awarded a new trial after Lousiana Judge William Bennett believed new evidence that had come to light should be presented in court.  With the consent from the victims, District Attorney Charlie Riddle dismissed the charges against Simmons, though he made it clear his decision wasn’t a declaration of innocence, instead a way to keep the women from going through another trial.  But Simmons’ lawyer Justin Bonus expressed a different sentiment. “What I think people really need to think about is it could be you,” he said in an interview with KALB. “You could be framed and in 60 days thrown in prison for 100 years. That is shocking.” https://twitter.com/melreynoldsU/status/1493579891010420736 MORE: Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice,’ The Groveland Four Were Finally Exonerated 72 Years After Being Wrongfully Accused Of Raping A White Woman A bombshell study in 2017 confirmed what Black people had long known to be true: that Black people are more likely to be wrongly convicted for murder than people from any other group. To add insult to the injury of wrongful convictions, innocent Black people waited years longer than the average time it took a white prisoner accused of the same crime to be exonerated. “It’s no surprise that in this area, as in almost any other that has to do with criminal justice in the United States, race is the big factor,” Samuel R. Gross, a University of Michigan law professor, told the New York Times. MORE: Missouri Man Exonerated After Serving 42 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit Of course, the so-called Central Park 5-turned Exonerated 5 are perhaps the most widely recognized instances of Black people being cleared following wrongful convictions. They were the group of Black and brown teens who were falsely accused and imprisoned between five and 12 years stemming from false allegations of raping a white woman in the 1980s. The list of Black men, women, and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. Keep reading to find a growing list of additional examples.

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending 6 Months In Atlanta Jail On Trumped-Up Cocaine Charges  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

 5 hours ago
11.28.88
Photos
Close