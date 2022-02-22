Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Chris Brown Now Has Two Women Claiming He Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Them

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s almost a shame how much Chris Brown’s name has been associated with crime. Starting from his all-too-infamous 2009 assault on then-girlfriend and fellow pop phenom Rihanna, Brown has been hit with countless reports of abuse over the years, including an alleged assault on fellow musician Frank Ocean to even a report from last summer that said he slapped a woman so hard that her “weave” fell off.

Unfortunately, the allegations just don’t seem to be ending for the “Iffy” singer following a second woman coming forth with claims that he drugged and raped her in December 2020.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The latest woman, much like the first who made a similar allegation weeks ago, says that the incident occurred during a yacht party docked at the home of music mogul Sean “Diddy” / “LOVE” Combs. Both women are being represented by Miami lawyer Ariel Mitchell, who also is representing three other woman in an a similar assault case against another R&B heartthrob, Trey Songz. Mitchell appeared in a recent interview with controversial blogger Tasha K to confirm each lawsuit.

 

 

Here’s more on the latest assault allegations against Chris Brown, via NBC Miami 6:

“Both alleged assaults took place more than a year ago, with the first woman claiming she was drugged and raped by the 32-year-old singer while at a party on a yacht that was docked near Diddy’s home on Dec. 30, 2020.

According to a police report obtained Wednesday, the second victim said she was not comfortable at that party and decided to leave.

Two days later she and a friend were invited to meet at Brown’s Miami Beach hotel suite and while there Brown approached her and shoved one of his fingers in her mouth, the report said.

The woman alleged Brown’s finger had a white powdery substance on it and that she blacked out for several hours and woke up in the suite without her friends or her phone.”

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The women appear to be not related to each other in any way, with one based in Los Angeles and the other from Canada, so the idea of this being a gang-up for money seem a bit unlikely. Brown himself alluded to the claims being false last month after the first woman came forward, writing in his Instagram Stories, “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [‘ baseball cap’ emoji] whenever im releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.” [sic]

You can watch Tasha K’s full interview with lawyer Ariel Mitchell below and put the pieces together for yourself:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious

10 photos Launch gallery

No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious

Continue reading No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious

No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown announced that they will be dropping a joint project. The Twitter massive took it upon themselves to state the obvious and highlight the infinite levels of negative self-awareness on display. https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1388868633175150598 As HHNM reports, Lanez recently held a live stream concert dubbed Playboy and afterward he hopped on Instagram Live for an interview with DJ Carisma. It was during the latter that the Canadian artist dropped dime that he had a joint project with Chris Brown on his schedule. “Me and Chris.. we gonna come out with another project too. We gon drop a little capsule together. Me and Chris gon’ do a capsule too,” said Lanez. https://www.instagram.com/p/CObJwShDfN1/ That in itself isn’t the problem here, but context is everything. It’s been well-documented that Chris Brown put hands on his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009, and he’s been stuck with trying rehabilitate his image from the domestic abuser tag ever since. As for Tory Lanez, he allegedly shot now Grammy-Award winning female rapper Megan Thee Stallion in both feet back in July 2020, for which he has pleaded not guilty to in court. So these two artists with the problematic behavior, be it recent or in the past, combining their toxic forces for a project immediately raised eyebrows, and slander, on social media. While we’re not the judge and jury, those rules don’t apply on Twitter. It’s also clear that no matter how heinous someone’s activities may be, there are people willing to grant them a pass if they can make a hot song. And that’s a phenomenon that can’t be ignored. Peep some of the hottest takes below. https://twitter.com/xoraveen/status/1388912368193875972

Chris Brown Now Has Two Women Claiming He Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Them  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Chris Brown Now Has Two Women Claiming He…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close