As with any person exiting a job, it’s always proper to leave on good terms for the sake of a future reference. However, those rules usually go out the window when your former place of employment included putting up with in-house racism.

That seemed to be the case for ex-Mets ace Marcus Stroman, who went on a recent Twitter tirade to expose his former team and make accusations that included some racist treatment from Mets fans themselves.

 

Now on the Chicago Cubs roster, Stroman gave a pretty blunt explanation on his rough time while pitching for the Mets. He chimed in on a conversation between fans on Twitter (seen above), writing, “Endless death threats, being called a n*gger often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that. I will speak on this topic on my time and on my podcast at some point. Still dealt on the mound through all of that.”

A more viral response also had many talking on Twitter yesterday as Stroman slammed new Mets general manager Billy Eppler, writing in response to a fan, “Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM…that tells you enough. His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I’m beyond thankful I’m gone from that organization. God got me!”

Overall, we’re just glad he was able to find a better situation for himself with the Cubs that will hopefully prove to be a more welcoming home base. Although this isn’t the story of perseverance we’d hope to share during Black History Month, it’s one that shows how we can dominate over adversity through perseverance and a determination to succeed. Major props, Stro!

 

Ex-Mets Pitcher Marcus Stroman Says Fans Called Him The N-Word & Shouted Death Threats  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

