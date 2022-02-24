5 Things I Learned From Dove’s Dermacare Scalp Event

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Maintaining a healthy scalp and nourished strands can seem like an impossible task. No matter how much I cleanse and deep condition regularly — especially since I’m an avid wig-wearer — an itchy scalp continues to rear its ugly head. So, when I received an invite to Dove’s Dermacare Scalp event at the Tomoko Shima Hair Salon in NYC, I instantly RSVP’d!

At the start of the event, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love discussed the importance of regularly treating your mane with a scalp refresh. Tackling everything from dandruff to oily hair, skipping out on this crucial step can impact the overall health of your hair. Based on my concerns, Dr.Love recommended Dove’s Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo & Conditioner ($6.29, Target.com) to help solve my scalp troubles.

After my one-on-one consultation, it was time to put the Dove Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo & Conditioner to the test. As the stylist cleansed my strands, I paid attention to how the shampoo and conditioner felt on my scalp. Some formulas may have a tingly sensation, but this number was super-gentle and soothed my itchy scalp within seconds.

Once the cleansing session was complete, I hopped in published hairstylist Jachelle Whitting’s chair. Jachelle blow-dried my hair with the Can You Knot Brush by TGTDYH ($32, Thatgirlthatdidyourhair.com). After the blowout, I noticed how clean my scalp looked and felt. Plus, the persistent itching that I usually experienced was gone.

Not only did I leave the salon with a healthy scalp, I finally found the perfect remedy to keep the irritation at bay, while keeping soft and nourished strands an equal priority. All scalp products are not created equal and Dove’s Dermacare Scalp Collection officially tips the scale when I weigh my options.

If you’re ready to learn all about the gems Dr. Elyse Love dropped, grab a pen, pad or simply bookmark this article to learn a lesson or two.

1. The Dove Dermacare Scalp Collection can be used on a daily basis.

Unlike most scalp care formulas on the market that require, Dove’s Dermacare Scalp collection can be used on a daily basis. Its jam-packed with hair-loving ingredients that calm, soothe, and layer the scalp in lasting moisture, without stripping your strands. “It’s a daily solution for 100% flake-free, nourished hair,” Dr. Love shares. “When used regularly, the shampoos and conditioners will leave your hair feeling moisturized, smooth and manageable while the scalp is left hydrated and free from visible flakes.”

2. Active Pyrithione Zinc is the active ingredient responsible for keeping dandruff at bay.

Flaky scalp is one of the most common hair conditions, per Mayo Clinic. Thanks to active pyrithione zinc, this ingredient has “anti fungal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties that comes in major clutch to eliminate fungus, debris, bacteria that contributes to an itchy, flaky scalp,” Dr. Love says.

3. There are four formulations to choose from.

All scalps are not created equal. Some people may experience excess oil, dandruff, itchy scalp, or dryness. With that in mind, Dove’s Dermacare Scalp collection comes equipped with four formulas to suit all of our needs while controlling and keeping symptoms of itchy, flaky scalp at bay. The Thickness Recovery Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($4.99, Target.com) leaves you with thicker, fuller looking hair; the Dryness and Itch Relief Shampoo & Conditioner ($6.29, Target.com) deeply hydrates, reduces scalp redness, and alleviates dryness; the Soothing Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner ($6.29, Target.com) hydrates and soothes the scalp and relieves irritation; lastly, the Coconut & Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner ($6.29, Target.com) hydrates and soothes the scalp while leaving hair with a fresh lime scent.

4. Dove’s Dermacare Scalp Collection can be used with other products.

For folks that love to mix things up on the haircare front, you’re in luck. Dr. Love shares that Dove’s Dermacare Scalp collection is “designed to be gentle, and for daily use, which allows the flexibility for them to be used with other various scalp products and treatments.” So, don’t be shy to add your favorite leave-in treatment or serums into your regimen.

5. The Dove Dermacare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo & Conditioner complements protective style wearers perfectly.

Since your hair is tucked away under wigs or woven in braids or twists, it can be hard to thoroughly cleanse your strands. As a result, this can cause a build-up of impurities to become a factor and lead to irritation. According to Dr.Love, this is where the Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo & Conditioner comes into play. “I recommend the Dove DermaCare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo & Conditioner, since it’s formulated with coconut and shea butter to hydrate dry, itchy scalp and relieve it from irritation and redness.” Dr. Love also shares that gentle exfoliation and a scalp massage can also work wonders in alleviating an itchy scalp.

