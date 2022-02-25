DEN-ZIL? Denzel Washington Says We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Denzel Washington has one of the smoothest names in entertainment. The Award-winning actor is known to the world on a first-name basis and DEN-ZEL rolls of the tongue of fans and admirers worldwide. But what if we told you that you have been saying the “Training Day” star name wrong for all of these years?

An old clip from 2013 has resurfaced with Washington explaining to British talk show host Graham Norton the right way to pronounce his name: It’s more like DEN-ZIL than DEN-ZEL. Why you may ask? Washington carries the same name as his father. In order to not get the two confused, Washington’s mother would pronounce his name DEN-ZEL.

Comedian Kev On Stage took to Instagram to share his surprise.

Watch the clip below:

