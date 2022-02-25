News
Study shows over 5 million children globally have lost parent, caregiver to COVID-19

A Cute African-American Child Being Unhappy Because She Prefers Candies To Fruits And The Only Thing Offered Is Fruit

Source: FreshSplash / Getty

 

According to NBC4i,  a study newly published in The Lancet medical journal shows that from March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, about 5.2 million children globally lost a parent or guardian to COVID-19.

The study does not include deaths related to the omicron variant of COVID-19, which would likely increase the number of children who have lost a parent to the virus.

Of the parents who died of COVID-19, about 77 percent of them were fathers, or male guardians, compared to about 23 percent of mothers, or female caregivers, lost, the study reports.

The estimates were reached by gathering data available on COVID-19 mortality from 21 countries — including the United States, Brazil, England, Russia, Mexico, France, Italy, Kenya, and more — which represent 76 percent of coronavirus deaths, in order for the researchers to “model global minimum estimates of children affected by COVID-19-associated orphanhood and caregiver death.”

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/study-shows-over-5-million-children-globally-have-lost-parent-caregiver-to-covid-19/

 

