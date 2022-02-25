Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

2022 might be the year of Halle Bailey. The singer and actress is making her mark on the entertainment world, and it is great to see. Just last month, it was announced that she would be joining the cast of The Color Purple, she was cast for the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and now the younger sister to Chloe Bailey is showing us what she’s got in the fashion department.

The 21-year-old singer posed for the gram in a $265 purple Verguenza dress with an exposed back and feather trim around the cuffs. She completed the look with Femme LA heels.

The comment section was lit up by friends and fans who affirmed just how good Bailey looked.

Big sister Chloe, her number one fan, cheered her on, “so beautiful!!!!”

Model Golden Barbie wrote, “This color on you ”

Some social media users were in love with the back of the dress. Icrapgold raved, “For Back Of the Dress ”

Bailey is coming out of her shell a little more, and it’s beautiful to see. Last month the singer flexed on us all while she laid out on the beach in a teeny bikini. The streets were talking that day, and they had nothing but praise for the sultry vocalist.

Not only is this color gorgeous on Bailey, I’m loving the confidence she’s exuding. What do you think?

Halle Bailey Stuns In A Purple Backless Verguenza Dress

