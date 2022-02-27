Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Self-care Sunday just took on a whole new meaning when Gabrielle Union shared how her daughter Kaavia James takes the self-care day to another level.

In an adorable Instagram Reel, the actress took to the social media platform to show off her daughter as she got pampered with a fresh hair wash, blowout, and brand new, sleek lemonade braids. Once her hair was all done, the three-year-old was clearly loving the new look as she shook her head from side to side to show off the braided and beaded hairstyle.

“@kaaviajames not playin witchuuuuu!! #ILoveMyHair #SundaySweetness #SelfCareSundays,”the actress captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only one loving the adorable IG Reel of baby Kaavia as many of Gabrielle’s IG followers flooded the comment section with their words of praise. “She’s so stinkin cuteee ,” one follower wrote while another said, “Amazing ” and another commented, “She is just the most precious!!”

When baby Kaavia isn’t busy being pampered for her self-care Sunday, she’s launching her own clothing line with children’s retail brand, Janie and Jack, and the pieces are colorful, vibrant, and fun, just like her!

Earlier this month, the proud mama took to Instagram to announce her Kaavia’s new fashion venture, sharing a fun Instagram video of herself and hubby Dwyane Wade talking about their daughter’s bubbly personality as it relates to the pieces in the line. In the IG video, the youngest of the Wade family is seen jumping and playing around in her colorful Janie and Jack dresses and babydoll sandals. “She’s got the shade but she for SURE has the style to match,” Gabrielle captioned the fun behind-the-scenes video. “Kaavia’s collection with @janieandjack is out now! #kaaviajamesxjanieandjack #janieandjacklove” Check it out below.

The collection is available in stores and online and has pieces for children ages 6 months all the way up to size 18.

Don’t miss…

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: