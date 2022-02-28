Jussie Smollett Requests Retrial Or Reversal Of Guilty Verdict In Infamous False Hate Crime Case

Although the now-infamous Jussie Smollett hate crime trial had seemingly come to an end back in December 2021 with a guilty verdict served to the former Empire star, it now looks like the disgraced actor is seeking vindication in the form of a reversed decision or a whole new trial to prove his innocence.
As reported by TMZ a few days ago, Smollett is sighting discrepancies with the initial jury selection process as a reason for his request to either be issued a not guilty verdict on disorderly conduct for faking a police report or a new trial in Chicago where he was residing during the alleged January 2019 attack. In the docs, he claims the court violated his constitutional rights by preventing the defense from being able to participate in jury selection.
Mere details below, via TMZ:
“Jussie claims his lawyers were not allowed to ask questions of potential jurors … and his defense claims the jury pool for the high-profile case was tainted.
He’s also claiming prosecutors showed a pattern of racism in selecting jurors.
In the docs, Jussie’s defense also claims the judge wrongfully barred the media and public from the courtroom … and he says prosecutors pressured witnesses to give false testimony.
That’s not all … Jussie’s legal team also says the judge wrongfully limited the defense questioning of witnesses.”
We’re not sure if a new jury will change the fact that Jussie more than likely staged the attack on himself after hiring two Nigerian American brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, to wear MAGA hats, put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him. Based on the evidence shared during the initial trial, all signs pointed to wrongdoing on Smollett’s end. However, only time will tell — may the saga continue!
Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker
1. ///BREAKING/// #JussieSmollett has been called to testify in his own defense on charged he arranged a fake hate crime attack on himself.
///BREAKING/// #JussieSmollett has been called to testify in his own defense on charged he arranged a fake hate crime attack on himself.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
2. "It was the biggest show on television," Smollett says. Special prosecutor Dan Webb has now objected to the relevancy of all this to the case. Judge Linn says the defense has a little leeway but urges them to move on.
"It was the biggest show on television," Smollett says. Special prosecutor Dan Webb has now objected to the relevancy of all this to the case. Judge Linn says the defense has a little leeway but urges them to move on.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
3. Smollett says he negotiated to be able to keep 50 percent of his publishing for material he wrote for the show, which had never been done before. "I felt amazing." Q: Did you have any issues with Fox? A: No.
Smollett says he negotiated to be able to keep 50 percent of his publishing for material he wrote for the show, which had never been done before. "I felt amazing."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Q: Did you have any issues with Fox?
A: No.
4. Smollett says he met Abimbola Osundairo, whom he called "Bon," at a club during Season 4. He was in the VIP box, "which I usually hate because you feel like a monkey in a cage...feel kind of like I do now. It's not fun." Bon came up an said he'd worked on Empire also.
Smollett says he met Abimbola Osundairo, whom he called "Bon," at a club during Season 4. He was in the VIP box, "which I usually hate because you feel like a monkey in a cage...feel kind of like I do now. It's not fun." Bon came up an said he'd worked on Empire also.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
5. Smollett says he and Osundairo "did some drugs" and went to the Steam Works bath house in Boystown. Asked what kind of drugs, he says, "Cocaine and weed. I had the weed, I always have weed on me (awkward pause). Not now, but...."
Smollett says he and Osundairo "did some drugs" and went to the Steam Works bath house in Boystown. Asked what kind of drugs, he says, "Cocaine and weed. I had the weed, I always have weed on me (awkward pause). Not now, but...."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
6. He said Osundairo had been to the bathhouse before, but he had not. They got a private room. There was gay porn on the screens. "We did more drugs and we like, made out. There was some touching."
He said Osundairo had been to the bathhouse before, but he had not. They got a private room. There was gay porn on the screens. "We did more drugs and we like, made out. There was some touching."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
7. Asked why he did drugs, Smollett pauses and shakes his head. "Uhhhh ...I wish I could tell you. I like it. It was .. it got me away from everything else, so to speak." He's now saying he was under a lot of pressure, starting to see some of the ugliness online.
Asked why he did drugs, Smollett pauses and shakes his head. "Uhhhh ...I wish I could tell you. I like it. It was .. it got me away from everything else, so to speak." He's now saying he was under a lot of pressure, starting to see some of the ugliness online.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
8. Smollett's answer about the pressure he was under went on for more than a minute before Linn cut him off. "Ask another question."
Smollett's answer about the pressure he was under went on for more than a minute before Linn cut him off. "Ask another question."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
9. Smollett says he and Abimbola first exchanged numbers after a guest star on "Empire" asked if he knew where to get Molly. After that, they hung out a lot more.
Smollett says he and Abimbola first exchanged numbers after a guest star on "Empire" asked if he knew where to get Molly. After that, they hung out a lot more.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
10. Smollett says he and Abimbola would drive around in his car smoking blunts, then he'd drop him off and go home. "It's part of my relaxing process. I think that the car is probably the best place to listen to your music to be by yourself to be inspired."
Smollett says he and Abimbola would drive around in his car smoking blunts, then he'd drop him off and go home. "It's part of my relaxing process. I think that the car is probably the best place to listen to your music to be by yourself to be inspired."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
11. Regarding Olabinjo, Bon's brother: "He kind of creeped me out," Smollett says. Was that your friend? No. ... I didn’t even know his name. It was one of those, you see somebody too many times to ask them their name. I was just like, 'Hey brother.'”
Regarding Olabinjo, Bon's brother: "He kind of creeped me out," Smollett says.— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
Was that your friend?
No. ... I didn’t even know his name. It was one of those, you see somebody too many times to ask them their name. I was just like, 'Hey brother.'”
12. One night he and Bola left a strip club after his brother had "took the vibe out of the room." They went to the gay bathhouse, Smollett says. "We went alone, we got a private room again," Smollett says haltingly..."We made out a little bit and this time we masturbated together."
One night he and Bola left a strip club after his brother had "took the vibe out of the room." They went to the gay bathhouse, Smollett says. "We went alone, we got a private room again," Smollett says haltingly..."We made out a little bit and this time we masturbated together."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
13. They've now moved on to Smollett's hiring of the brothers for nutrition and exercise program. Smollett says he "had put on a significant amount of weight" and wanted to get in shape. "I had to be shirtless in the music video that we were prepping for."
They've now moved on to Smollett's hiring of the brothers for nutrition and exercise program. Smollett says he "had put on a significant amount of weight" and wanted to get in shape. "I had to be shirtless in the music video that we were prepping for."— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 6, 2021
