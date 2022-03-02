Celebrate World Teen Mental Wellness Day With 10 Self-Care Tips To Stay Sane Through The Madness

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, recognizing the importance of normalizing and dismantling stigmas around teen mental health issues. The national holiday founded in 2020 by the retail brand, Hollister, is dedicated to observing teen mental wellness. Read 10 self-care tips to stay sane through the madness.

According to the American Psychological Association, Gen Z has the worst mental health of any generation. Social media and unrealistic expectations for beauty and wealth standards contribute to the mental health crisis happening across generations. However, it also said that Gen Z-ers are dedicated to making a difference in their mental health.

YPulse shares that 64 percent of their generation says they want to achieve a healthier lifestyle for overall happiness, including a stronger self-care routine. Also, 94 percent consider mental health very important to their well-being.

A day like World Teen Mental Wellness Day provides a platform to raise awareness about mental health and the importance of self-care. This one small step cn help improve an entire generation’s mental wellness. In 2020, Hollister founded World Teen Mental Wellness Day, which is the first day dedicated to observing teen mental wellness. The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the day to be observed annually on March 2nd.

The day was initiated in partnership with the Hollister Confidence Project is a 365-days-a-year people-powered initiative dedicated to helping all teens worldwide feel their most confident, comfortable and capable. The Hollister Confidence Fund gives grants to nonprofit groups and projects focused on areas including teen mental health, equity for young Black, Indigenous, & People of Color (BIPOC), safety & inclusion for LGBTQ+ youth, anti-bullying efforts & sustainability. To learn more, visit their site.

Here are a few self-care tips to stay sane today:

Get in touch with nature.

Limit social media intake.

Be kind to yourself and give yourself grace.

Write out your thoughts.

Create a morning routine for yourself and stick with it.

Seek help in the form of therapy.

Remember: it’s okay to not be okay.

Raise awareness to your friends and family.

Check on your strong friend!

