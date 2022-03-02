Kanye Drops Music Video Burying Pete Davidson Alive Minutes After Kim Kardashian Is Granted Single Status

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In what could be his final attempt to stick it to ex-wife Kim Kardashian for moving on and starting a new relationship with actor Pete Davidson, Kanye West has just dropped a new video for his latest single, “Eazy.”

However, the circumstances surrounding the drop are a little too eerie given that it was released just minutes after news spread that Kim was officially granted legal status. Oh, and it features him burying alive a claymation version of the man that he now disrespectfully refers to as “Skete.”

Finding an even bigger way to top his already childish antics over the past few months, Kanye premiered the video on his highly-unpredictable Instagram account just a few hours ago. He followed up with a move that he’s been doing a lot lately by clearing out all of his other posts so the focus is on the “Eazy” vid.

As many who’ve heard the song before, it includes the controversial line, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” It would now appear that he was dead set on following through on the promise, at least in visual form. At first Ye is seen, also as a claymation figure, dragging a tied-up body with a bag over it before revealing Davidson’s head buried from the neck down. Kanye then oddly enough pours flower seeds on his head, which some have alluded to referencing the now-infamous truck of roses that he parked outside of Kim’s house on Valentine’s Day last month.

The video ends with the note, “”EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER,” followed by “EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO” before finally ending with the words “JK HE’S FINE.” It appears his new Kim K clone Chaney Jones found it amusing, with her commenting on the post by writing “Insaneeeee.”

Watch the video for “Eazy” by Kanye West featuring The Game below, and let us know if you think he went too far or if it’s just all in sadistic fun:

