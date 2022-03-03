Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging Drug Abuse And Iman Shumpert Cheating

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor had a feisty response to rumors floating around on TikTok that she allegedly abused drugs after finding out her husband Iman Shumpert cheated on her.

The speculation stemmed from TikToker @klatschhh — who re-enacts juicy yet “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from the lives of other online users who submit them to her.

In one post, @klatschhh does a play-by-play of an assistant’s point of view about a famous singer who has two kids and a husband on Dancing with the Stars that was being “showered with accolades” for his performances.

Amid a “mental breakdown,” the singer allegedly shared that her husband cheated on her “again.”

The unnamed songstress reportedly acted erratically before passing out in the bathroom from having “too much candy” in the following days.

The clip implied that the incident caused the singer’s team to post on social media about the songstress having to cancel an upcoming concert because “her body shut down” from exhaustion.

The assistant claimed to feel bad for the singer because the latter allegedly used drugs to cope with her husband’s “serial infidelity and suffering from pretending to have a perfect family.”

The singer’s breakdown and hospitalization reportedly happened from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 of last

While the TikToker doesn’t explicitly say the names of the celebrities they re-enact, We previously reported about Teyana being hospitalized at the end of last November.

At the time, the “We Got Love” singer shared photos of herself from her hospital bed on social media and explained that she was canceling her Mashantucket, Connecticut show because her “body simply gave out” and “shut down.”

Moreover, Teyana is married to NBA player and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert. The couple has a show on E! called We Got Love: Iman & Teyana and shares two daughters, Junie and Rue.

Teyana responded to the vicious TikTok rumors by recently editing the caption of the photo she posted from her hospital bed back in November.

In short, the “Bare Wit Me” singer read online users to filth.

“Hey WELCOME BACK TO THIS PIC FROM NOV. 28 . Let me guess . The YT LADY FROM TIKTOK SENT YALL NOSEY ASSES HERE feb ‘22 HUH?” Teyana said at the beginning of the updated caption.

“Lawd, Y’all messy ass bloggers are worst than the national enquirer,” the singer penned. “The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready), but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh.”

Chileeeee, the Harlemite stated that the TikToker had “better have her court coin ready” and shows the singer isn’t here for any defamation when it comes to her and her family.

The post has since been deleted.

Teyana Taylor has announced that she’s retiring from making music after feeling underappreciated by the industry. pic.twitter.com/Y5Qnl39qgt — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 5, 2020 3 of 10 3 of 10 4. 4 of 10 4 of 10 5. Teyana Taylor is retiring 🥲no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/vBd9YBgrIW — Elisha 🧃 ˣ⁴ (@ungodlyxelisha) December 5, 2020 5 of 10 5 of 10 6. Y’all really paid Teyana Taylor dust... Now look what’s happening- pic.twitter.com/5HSrcSqsF8 — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓦𝓱𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓢u𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓭 (@kriscoistired) December 4, 2020 6 of 10 6 of 10 7. just found out teyana taylor is retiring pic.twitter.com/tpOIsCdu1J — Joby Perrier (@jobyperrier7) December 4, 2020 7 of 10 7 of 10 8. If you’ve been a fan of Teyana Taylor BEFORE Bare With Me, then you know she’s DEFINITELY been unappreciated her entire career, after consistently putting out great music. 7 was supposed to be her breakout album. It solidified how great she was and mfs shitted on it. — Cabbage Patch Head ☺️ (@Naquoyah) December 4, 2020 8 of 10 8 of 10 9. I hate that Teyana Taylor wants to quit music because she feels under appreciated. I love her music 🥺❤️ I appreciate you ma — sha. (@tash_shaya) December 5, 2020 9 of 10 9 of 10 10. 10 of 10 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her [caption id="attachment_935841" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: 2020HHA / Getty[/caption] Teyana Taylor deserves all the flowers that she has received over the course of her career, combining her vocal talent with a sharp fashion sense that stands out in a crowded field. However, the New York songstress is stepping away to retire from music but fans aren’t ready to see her go. At just 29, Taylor definitely has more in the tank and proved so with her third studio release, The Album, which dropped over the summer. Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared her Spotify Wrapped stats and thanked her supporters for showing up for her but still stating that she feels underappreciated. From Instagram: Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Thank you I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine”, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup If the words from her Instagram caption do indeed ring true, she leaves behind a strong body of work that all being in 2008 with the track “Google Me” with Star Trak Entertainment onto her time with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint. Cardi B expressed her disdain at the news Taylor is retiring and she speaks for us and many others via her words. “If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020. I swear she really got the best album this year. I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good,” Cardi tweeted. Ditto to that. We hope that this is just a temporary hold and she’ll be back to bless the masses. Either way, her fans are going up for Teyana Taylor in a big way on Twitter and we’ve got the reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIYc11khhYh/ — Photo: Getty Continue reading Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music, Twitter Fans Rally Around Her

Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging Drug Abuse And Iman Shumpert Cheating was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com