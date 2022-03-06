Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey is out and about serving a look once again in a fashionable ensemble and we’re absolutely here for it!

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old “Have Mercy” singer showed off her latest Valentino ensemble for the brand’s fashion show in Paris. For this look, she donned a quarter-length sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her killer legs and thighs. She paired the look with a sleeveless, low plunging top and leather arm gloves. She accessorized the fashionable ‘fit with gold platform heels, dark black shades, and a glossy lip. As for her hair, she donned her signature locs in a low ponytail with slicked-down edges that were swooped to perfection.

thanks for having me @maisonvalentino," the R&B crooner captioned the fashionable look.

“Paris looooks amazing on you,” one of the songstress’s 4.6 million Instagram followers commented underneath the fashionable photo while another said, “ so fireeee, .” Others simply left a plethora of emojis to express their admiration for the singer’s look, leaving heart eye, fire and heart emojis to share their stamps of approval. ” while another said, “That’s IT! That’s the look.” Others simply left a plethora of emojis to express their admiration for the singer’s look, leaving heart eye, fire and heart emojis to share their stamps of approval.

What do you think of Chloe’s fashionable fit?

Chloe Bailey Was Spotted In Paris Serving A Lewk In A Valentino Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

