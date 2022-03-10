Coco Jones Looks Regal In Pink At The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Coco Jones was the epitome of style and grace at the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The actress donned a whimsical romantic look, clad in a blush pin Sophie Couture gown. The strapless floor-length dress featured sequin rose petal-detailing along the waistline, with long sheer tulle over a short mini skirt. Jones kept the look simple with her hair pulled back and two longer pieces slightly curled in the front.

Jones is among the many celebrities tapping into their inner Barbie to highlight this spring’s latest color. Various shades of pink have been making their rounds during awards season, so it looks like the Bel Air actress is right on trend in this gorgeous frock.

Since Jones’ appearance on the big screen as Hilary Banks, she’s been our style radar. She has owned Banks’ bad and boujie persona with a modern-day spin, and we’re loving it! It doesn’t matter if she’s on screen, on the red carpet, or shutting it down on Instagram, the 24-year-old actress keeps us on our toes.

We’re excited to see more style moments from the former Disney star. What do you think? Do you love Jones’ most recent red carpet look?

