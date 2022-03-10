Date Night Essentials: What I Wore On Date Night With BAE

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It isn’t often my fiancee and I get a night out without the baby. But thanks to the folks over at Fig + Olive in NYC, we were treated to a complimentary VIP experience at their meatpacking district location (Do yourself a favor and order the Beeler’s Pork Belly as an appetizer; and for your entree, you can’t go wrong with the delicious Seafood Risotto). All of which, is an excuse for me, not that I need an excuse, to shop! I may be five months pregnant, but that doesn’t stop the slay. Check out what I wore to dinner with BAE.

A LBD

I live for a good clavicle-bearing neckline that shows off my tattoos. So, for dinner, I chose a little black dress with halter strap and o-ring detail from FashionNova. Their “Spring Fresh Sweater Midi Dress” ($27.99) was the perfect mesh of winter and spring thanks to the warm sweater material, sexy exposed shoulders and midi dress length.

A Statement Coat

While we’re beginning to welcome the Spring, it gets pretty cold at night when the temperature drops. And if you live in NYC like me, city blocks (especially in the Meatpacking district) come with brisk winds. For date night, I wore this Fernanda Fur Coat – Natural ($35.99). to compliment my LBD and keep warm while looking cute. And since the seasons are changing, you can catch a great sale on faux fur and be ahead of the game next year.

Fun Jewels

The complete look includes the perfect accessories, which will take your outfit several notches. And you don’t have to break the bank to find cute jewelry pieces. This earring and necklace set costs under $7 (Rainbow Shops).

Stylish Shoes

Staying warm, in 20 degree weather, was easy with these over the knee boots from Aldo ($130). Pantaboots, thigh-high boots and over-the-knee boots are super on trend and can be worn all-season long whether you pair them with pants, a skirt, shorts or a dress.

A Clutch

Don’t you love a cute clutch?! I was gifted this bedazzled White House Black Market ring clutch for Christmas and its become one of my favorite statement pieces. The “Crystal Party Bag” garners attention everywhere it goes. My phone, cards, cash and lip gloss fit securely inside thanks for the inner magnetic clasp.

