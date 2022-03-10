Daytime Favorite ‘The Real’ Rumored To Be Canceled

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Daytime television will look completely different next season following a handful of recent show cancellations, of the most-talked-about being The Wendy Williams Show closing up shop come fall.

Now it’s looking like another daytime favorite is getting the axe as well after a new report suggests The Real may be coming to an end.

The Jasmine Brand issued an exclusive report from an insider that says ratings this season played a part in the decision to not renew The Real. The award-winning talk show is currently hosted by singer/actress Adrienne Bailon, comedian Loni Love, celeb stylist Jeannie Mai and actress Garcelle Beauvais, with each woman offering a different view on pop culture and news from the BIPOC perspective. Over the span of 8 seasons, the series has won for Outstanding Talk Series at the NAACP Image Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards on multiple occasions.

The show has also gained popularity over the years due to an impressive lineup of guests and live interviews, comparable respectfully to their more conservative counterparts on decades-spanning daytime series The View.

The Real also came with its controversial moments as well, including the drama-filled exits of former hosts Tamar Braxton and Amanda Seales, respectively. Even Tamera Mowry-Housley’s surprise choice to leave in 2020 after seven years felt suspect after she later described the show as “not a safe space.”

Although the report seems like a rumor at the moment, we can’t rule out the ever-changing land of daytime TV especially after how quickly they replaced Sherri with Wendy.

May the mid-afternoon time slots be forever in your favor! Let us know if you’d miss The Real if it actually comes to an end.

