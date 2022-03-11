President Joe Biden Turns Attention To Brittney Griner Russia Case

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently jailed in Russia on drug charges as the nation is embroiled in an all-out assault on Ukraine. While it was assumed that President Joe Biden would put the player’s situation on the back burner, administration officials alerted members of Congress that they’re working on the matter.

In an exclusive chat with theGrio, Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee says that White House officials told members of the Congressional Black Caucus that they’re actively looking to address Griner’s harrowing situation in Russia after the Phoenix Mercury standout was reportedly caught with THC vape cartridges. The arrest came at the top of last month but was only recently revealed to the global media, sparking high levels of concern for Griner’s safety.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee is working on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to bring Griner back home to the United States. Meanwhile, Jackson Lee was part of a Congressional Black Caucus meeting with President Biden Monday at the White House. Jackson Lee exclusively told theGrio, “we, as the Congressional Black Caucus thought it was important enough to raise the issue at our meeting.”

Sources close to the CBC meeting held in the Roosevelt Room said the president acknowledged that Griner “was on their agenda” and “the State Department was working on the issue.” Sources also contend Biden was firm that his team is having conversations on the matter.

As the outlet notes, Griner routinely traveled to Russia in the WNBA’s offseason to play as many other WNBA stars have done in times past. As this story updates, we’ll return to share updates on Brittney Griner’s situation as they happen.

