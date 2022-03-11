Ryan Coogler, Bank Of America, Black Karen And…Candace Owens, Is That You? A Mystery

If the incident in which Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was detained by the police at Bank of America for trying to make a legal withdrawal has taught us nothing else, it has reminded us of the existence of the rare-but-hazardous Black Karen.
As we reported, the bank teller who mistook a note asking for discretion as a robbery threat—despite the fact that said note was attached to a slip with all of Coogler’s banking info on it and despite the fact that Coogler gave her his ID—was described in the police report as a pregnant Black woman. Many of us were shook, of course, because everything about this story sounded Caucasian-instigated. But no—it be your own people sometimes.
Anyway, a few new details regarding the incident have come to light and none of them make this mysterious Karenegro look less like an opp.
Just listen to this recording of her 911 call.
Even the dispatcher appeared to be confused as to what Karen-noir was so afraid of.
As the New York Times reported, the teller “received an alert notification” from Coogler’s account and she told her manager about it, according to the police report. She also told her manager he was trying to rob the bank—with his withdrawal slip and driver’s license.
From the Times:
In a separate video released by the police, the teller told investigators that Mr. Coogler kept pointing to the note and, even though he handed her his ID, her “stomach started turning.” On her computer, the withdrawal was flagged as a “high-risk transaction,” she said. She said she told her manager, “I don’t feel comfortable about this transaction.”
The manager suggested they talk to the customer, but she was worried he might have a gun, she said, and so she called 911. She added that, as a pregnant woman: “I have to protect myself. I have to protect my child.”
Seriously, what kind of Black Amy Cooper sh** is this? She needed to protect herself and her child from a note and a customer who would rather not talk to her out loud? She thought he might have had a gun based on what? Him being Black and wanting to make a withdrawal without everybody around him knowing how much money he has?
This woman better be glad she hasn’t been identified publicly because all of her hood passes, cookout invites and Black cards would be revoked indefinitely with the quickness over this Bizzaro Becky nonsense she pulled here.
In fact, while we’re on the subject of who this woman is, there’s a very important question that must be asked:
OK, just hear me out. if there was a Statue of Liberty for Black Karens, it would be Candace Owens clutching a “Wish I Was White” self-help book in one arm and raising a “Unite the Right” tiki torch with the other. The plaque on the statue would read, “Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses—so I can call 911 on all of them for loitering.”
I mean, I know we haven’t heard anything about her being pregnant again, but just look at her views on Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and the Central Park Five. This is clearly a Black woman who sees criminality in Black men before she sees anything else. She literally would have called the cops on Arbery because she finds negroes jogging in cargo shorts suspicious.
OK, I guess this is a far-fetched theory because a woman who begs for attention the way Candace does wouldn’t be hiding a pregnancy from the world. I guess we’ll never know who the real culprit is.
Just remember, people, that all skin-folk ain’t kinfolk.
1. Residential quota 'Karen'
1 of 36
Every neighborhood has a Karen. It’s actually required by the Superior Residential Quota System. pic.twitter.com/eWgxQrIUIc 03— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 16, 2021
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
https://t.co/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor14 of 36
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
Ryan Coogler, Bank Of America, Black Karen And…Candace Owens, Is That You? A Mystery was originally published on newsone.com