Jennifer Hudson has accomplished a lot in her career. She captured our attention on American Idol when she performed Share Your Love With Me by Aretha Franklin for her audition. Hudson didn’t win that competition, but she’s clearly won in life. One Academy Award, two critically-acclaimed acting performances and several hit songs later, she is on the top of her game; with not one wrinkle to show for it.

Jennifer Hudson looks younger at 40-years-old than she did when she first captivated the judges on Idol. And that was 18 years ago. On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Hudson’s age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

In other Jennifer Hudson news, she was recently honored at Urban One Honors and NAACP Image Awards as an entertainment icon. “It was here, the NAACP Awards — I don’t wanna cry — where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me, and now I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of the Aretha’s, the Patti LaBelle’s, the Halle Berry’s — all of these legends right here on this stage that inspired me. Thank you, NAACP for inspiring girls like me,” she said in her emotional acceptance speech.

There’s clearly no stopping J Hud.

Black Don’t Crack: Jennifer Hudson Knows The Secret To The Fountain Of Youth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

