Kimora Lee’s Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Faked As His First Wife On Emails To Convince He Was Single

One of the biggest marital problems that often leads to divorce is dishonesty, but what happens when a spouse tells their partner a lie that’s so severe it threatens the validity of the entire union?

The relationship between Kimora Lee Simmons and now-estranged husband Tim Leissner has been on a sour note ever since he got tied to the embezzlement trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng. Leissner, who’s acting as a key witness for the government after pleading guilty for his part in the crime, has now admitted that one of his scams was using a fake email account to pose as his first wife for years in an attempt to convince Simmons that he was divorced.

According to Bloomberg, Leissner admitted in court this past Tuesday that he used an email account under the name of his ex, Judy Chan, for use on various levels of fraud. The main incident ties back to the lawsuit at hand, which states Leissner and Ng conspired with Malaysian financier Jho Low to siphon billions of dollars from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Leissner says he used the fake email to communicate with Low, posing as Chan, after the financier reached out to sell fine art; Chan’s family owns the top winery in China amongst other businesses. However, Leissner also used the account to essentially con Kimora into a relationship.

Take a look below at how he pulled off the scam for years based off questioning from Ng’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo, via Bloomberg:

“While posing as Chan, Leissner declined Simmons’s repeated invitations for Chan and her children to vacation with the former model and her family in Paris, an Austrian ski holiday and a private Caribbean island. In one email created by Leissner, Chan told Simmons she’d be unable to visit because she and her children with Leissner had been injured in a car accident.

‘It was an entire life you completely falsified because you made the whole thing up?’ an incredulous Agnifilo asked.

‘The correspondence yes,’ Leissner said. ‘But an entire life may be too far.’

Agnifilo showed Leissner an email he’d sent Simmons in which Chan claimed she caused the banker to be audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

‘I don’t remember, but I see it here,’ Leissner said.”

Kimora and Tim Leissner were originally married in 2013, and together share 6-year-old son, Wolfe, in addition to a blended family of kids. She’s yet to comment on his current trial.

Let this be a lesson: do your best to get to know the person you’re dealing with before walking down the aisle!

