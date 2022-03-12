Arts & Entertainment
Traci Braxton Dies From Cancer At Age 50

We're saddened to report the passing of Traci Braxton who has died from cancer at age 50.

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

We are saddened to report on the passing of Traci Braxton who has died from cancer at the age of 50. TMZ reports that Kevin Surratt, Traci’s husband, confirmed, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

TMZ also reports that Traci’s sisters, mom, and friends were by her side when she passed.

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

We all fell in love with Traci when she appeared on the family’s reality show, “Braxton Family Values,” but she was also a talented actress, best known for her role in “Sinners Wanted.” Additionally, she appeared in projects like “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.”

Like her talented sisters, she was also an incredible single, having recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as a song entitled Broken Things” that featured her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Traci’s son, Kevn Jr., released a statement about his mom’s passing on his Instagram page this morning, posting a touching photo of himself hugging his mother with the caption, “when I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.

I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Our prayers and condolences are with the Braxton family.

Traci Braxton Dies From Cancer At Age 50

