Towanda Braxton Writes IG Tribute To Late Sister Traci: “My Heart Is Broken”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The beloved Braxton family suffered a tragic loss recently with the death of Traci Braxton this past Saturday (March 12) following her battle with cancer.

Many across the world, particularly fans of the hit WE tv series Braxton Family Values, have shown their love and support over the past few days for her family and loved ones. No one however can begin to understand what her siblings are going through at the moment, but now-second eldest Towanda Braxton headed to social media yesterday to give us some insight into what it’s been like to lose her big sister.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Following a social media post on Saturday to confirm the news of Traci’s death that Toni and Trina also posted (seen above), Towanda decided to write a more personal IG note that spoke to their touching relationship as sisters. “Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence. No one will ever know just how we were as sisters,” she wrote in reference to Traci, going on to add, “Behind the screen, living and loving our truth. All of us….being on the phone together for hours at a time. An amazing daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie). A SUPERSTAR!!” [sic]

Towanda’s message only tugged at the hearts of her over 700,000 followers even more as the caption continued, which reads as follows: “We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended. A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying ‘Good morning Umba’. My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Traci Braxton succumbed to esophageal cancer after reportedly suffering for at least one year with the diagnosis prior to her death. She will truly be missed, and we send prayers to the entire Braxton family and fans of the On Earth vocalist.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Towanda Braxton Writes IG Tribute To Late Sister Traci: “My Heart Is Broken” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com