Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kanye West Uses “Koon Baya” Racial Jab Against Trevor Noah

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s become exhausting trying to keep up with Kanye West’s social media antics, which yet again appears to be influenced by rapid cycling as a result of his highly-publicized bout with bipolar disorder.

Ye was up at 5AM PST this morning on another Instagram rant, this time revisiting his ongoing tirade against D.L. Hughley in addition to calling out The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. However, it was Kanye’s choice of language when criticizing Noah that bordered on blatant racism.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a since-deleted post, as per usual, the DONDA 2 rap veteran used what many would consider a racial slur against Black people by posting a picture of Noah and writing the caption, “All in together now…Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.” The quote was in reference to the historical African American spiritual “Kum ba yah” that is said to be originated by enslaved West Africans in the South during the 1920s. With Trevor Noah being of South African descent, Kanye’s comment was taken by many as as personal insult to his culture.

The social media attack was sparked after Trevor spoke in detail on a recent segment of The Daily Show, where the comedian called out Kanye’s nonstop pubic displays of both affection and dismay for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as “belligerent.” The nearly 10-minute discourse appeared to be more cautionary than accusatory — Trevor even uses the example of his own mom being shot by his stepfather to highlight the seriousness of stalking — but somehow West found it to be an insult towards his art and decided to react as we’ve unfortunately come to expect.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s not exactly clear whether or not Kanye deleting the post is a sign that he regrets using a racially insensitive joke to blast Trevor Noah, but we can only hope he begins to understand some of the consequences of his unfiltered actions.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

D.L. Hughley Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club

D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram

8 photos Launch gallery

D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram

Continue reading D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram

D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram

[protected-iframe id="21ff71f12a27d8a636f3a1e00c1630ae" /]   Don't Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too! D.L. Hughley clapped back at Kanye West after the award-winning rapper went to Instagram to voice his displeasure on the comedian/radio host's thoughts on his posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.  In an interview with Vlad TV, Hughley spoke on Ye's excessive posting of Kardashian, saying he is "stalking" her. Hughley told Vlad: “I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vr0qYspNL0 In since-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye called Hughley a "drug addict" and said, “I can afford to hurt you.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/CbDLrp2Lavo CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET  Hughley responded to Kanye's IG posts in a set of tweets you can see below. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:  [sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="Russ Parr Subscribers"] READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"]

Kanye West Uses “Koon Baya” Racial Jab Against Trevor Noah  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest

Kanye West Uses “Koon Baya” Racial Jab Against…

 5 hours ago
03.16.22
Photos
Close