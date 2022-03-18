Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark

Earlier this week Kanye West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his continued harassment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but also because he called Daily Show host, Trevor Noah a racial slur, and in the process violating Instagram’s policies on hate speech and bullying.
Now Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye’s slander and instead of clapping back with viciousness, Noah empathetically explained why it hurts him to see how far Kanye has fallen over the years. According to the Huffpost, the comedian took the high road in this situation and commented on Ye’s post before it was taken down due to the suspension and in it he poured his heart out about why it hurt to see Ye come for him especially in the racial tone he did.
Before ending his post, Noah gave Ye a simple history lesson about how racists planted destructive seeds into the grounds of the Black community.
“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”
Should be interesting to see if Kanye extends an olive branch to Trevor Noah or if he continues to throw fuel on the flames of yet another unnecessary fire that he himself began out of left field.
We know there’s basically no hope for Ye and Pete Davidson after Pete leaked all those texts between himself and Kanye, but maybe Ye and Trevor can reconcile at Sunday Service or something.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Rihanna Shops For Baby Clothes At Target And We’re Like Same, Sis!
- Garcelle Beauvais Is ‘Coming In Hot’ In Plum Colored Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Season 12
- Tamar Braxton Has Heartfelt Reaction To Beyoncé Using The Wrong Baby Photo In Her Birthday Shoutout
- Regina King To Co-Host Met Gala 2022, Theme Inspired By 19th & 20th Century Fashion
- Report: Cleveland Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson
- Radio One General Promotional Rules
- ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Driver Files $20M Lawsuit On LAPD For Wrongful Arrest In Front Of Crew
- LaKeith Stanfield Opens Up About Battling Alcoholism While Filming ‘The Harder They Fall’
- Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark
- Louisiana Student Arrested For Whipping Black Student
Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark was originally published on hiphopwired.com