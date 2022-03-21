Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets to See Ziggy Marley

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ziggy Marley Rose Center

Source: Tuff Going / Tuff Going

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Ziggy Marley Online Sweepstakes ends on March 25, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ziggy Marley at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on August 13th.  Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Ziggy Marley Rose Center

Win Tickets to See Ziggy Marley

 3 hours ago
03.21.22
Photos
Close