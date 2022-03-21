Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced three additional concerts for the event this summer.
The performers include country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, R&B group Dru Hill with singer Raheem DeVaughn, and rock band Foreigner.
All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.
The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to Aug. 7, with an additional concert announcement coming April 4.
