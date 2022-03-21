Cbus
HomeCbus

Pickerington Central wins DI state championship

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the Pickerington Central Tigers beat Centerville 55-48 to win the Division I boys basketball state championship Sunday night at UD Arena.

This is the Tigers’ second state title in program history and first since 2012.

Devin Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter to propel the Tigers to the win. Sonny Styles stepped up as he has all season by doing a little bit of everything with eight rebounds, six assists, four points and two steals.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Basketball

Pickerington Central wins DI state championship

 2 hours ago
03.21.22
Photos
Close