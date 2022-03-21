CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the Pickerington Central Tigers beat Centerville 55-48 to win the Division I boys basketball state championship Sunday night at UD Arena.
This is the Tigers’ second state title in program history and first since 2012.
Devin Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter to propel the Tigers to the win. Sonny Styles stepped up as he has all season by doing a little bit of everything with eight rebounds, six assists, four points and two steals.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60
- Pickerington Central wins DI state championship
- No charges for Columbus police officers who fatally shot murder suspect Joseph Jewell
- Ohio State’s Harry Miller discusses mental health battle on TODAY Show
- Popular body lotion recalled due to potential bacteria
- Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup
- Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops
- Win Tickets to See Ziggy Marley
- Activists's Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears
- Florida's Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre Civil War
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: