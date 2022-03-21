Pickerington Central wins DI state championship

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the Pickerington Central Tigers beat Centerville 55-48 to win the Division I boys basketball state championship Sunday night at UD Arena.

This is the Tigers’ second state title in program history and first since 2012.

Devin Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter to propel the Tigers to the win. Sonny Styles stepped up as he has all season by doing a little bit of everything with eight rebounds, six assists, four points and two steals.

