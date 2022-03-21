Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing.
Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. Duranice Pace passed away in January 2021 and their mother Bettie Ann Pace in 2020. Pace’s daughter,
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Pace toured with Rev. Gene Martin and the Action Revival Team and in 1988, Pace recorded the album “In the House of the Lord” with Dr. Jonathan Greer and the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ Choirs.
In 1990, she released her debut album “He Lives” featuring her breakout son “I Know I’ve Been Changed”
Pace continued her solo career with the follow-up albums Shekinah Glory (1993), Wealthy Plac, Just Because God Said It and God Is Faithful. She also featured on the song “He’s a Shelter” on Reverend James Moore and the Mississippi Mass Choir’s 1995 album “Live at Jackson State University.”
Pace co-starred as the “Angel of Mercy” in the 1992 film “Leap Of Faith” starring comedian Steve Martin and musicals such as David E. Talbert’s “A Fool and His Money.” She also released her autobiography For My Good But For His Gloryin 2003 where she speaks on the unfortunate passing of her daughter, Xenia.
Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
Pace was 60 years old.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
1. Traci Braxton, 50
Source:Getty
1 of 19
2. Johnny Brown, 84
2 of 19
3. Charley Taylor
Source:Getty
3 of 19
4. Snootie Wild
4 of 19
5. Moses J. Moseley, 31
Source:Getty
5 of 19
6. Bill Owens
Source:Getty
6 of 19
7. Betty Davis
Source:Getty
7 of 19
8. Syl And Jimmy Johnson
Source:Getty
8 of 19
9. Donny Gerrard
Source:Getty
9 of 19
10. General Charles McGee
Source:Getty
10 of 19
11. André Leon Talley
Source:Getty
11 of 19
12. Lusia Harris
Source:Getty
12 of 19
13. Ronnie Spector
Source:Getty
13 of 19
14. Harvard Law School Professor Lani Guinier
Source:Getty
14 of 19
15. James Mtume
Source:Getty
15 of 19
16. Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) of The Force MD's
Source:Getty
16 of 19
17. Calvin Simon
17 of 19
18. Actor, Sidney Poitier
Source:Getty
18 of 19
19. Max Julien
Source:Getty
19 of 19
The Latest:
- Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60
- Pickerington Central wins DI state championship
- No charges for Columbus police officers who fatally shot murder suspect Joseph Jewell
- Ohio State’s Harry Miller discusses mental health battle on TODAY Show
- Popular body lotion recalled due to potential bacteria
- Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup
- Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops
- Win Tickets to See Ziggy Marley
- Activists's Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears
- Florida's Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre Civil War
Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60 was originally published on getuperica.com