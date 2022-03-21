Cbus
HomeCbus

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
WJYD Stellar Award Station of the Year

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Joy 107.1 is a candidate for a 2022 Stellar Award!  What a blessing it is and we’ve made it to the first round voting phase to bring home the win for Radio Station of the Year in the large market category!  But we need your help with a vote!  Help make Joy 107.1 a winner at the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards vote for us today!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

 

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award…

 7 hours ago
03.21.22
Photos
Close