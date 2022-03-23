Kid Cudi To Direct & Star In Film Loosely Based On Hit Song “Pursuit of Happiness”

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi has been enjoying a successful year so far both in music and his budding acting career, garnering the biggest vinyl sales week for a male artist and/or rap album in Nielsen history with Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, while also nabbing starring roles in the genres of horror (X), crime thriller (Crisis), documentary (A Man Named Scott) and even dark comedy (Don’t Look Up).

Now, Cudi plans on combining both words together for his upcoming feature directorial debut, Teddy, which will be co-produced by Jay-Z and be loosely based on the lyrics to a fan-favorite single off his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper hopped on Instagram yesterday to announce the big news (seen above), alluding to the fact that it’s been a long time in the making. “This year im directing my first feature film “Teddy” at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring,” Cudi wrote in his extensive caption, also adding, “This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it.” [sic]

Read up more on what Teddy, starring and directed by Kid Cudi, will be about below, via the rest of his IG caption:

The next chapter begins…” “(MESSAGE!) The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so fuckin much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit. If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song “Pursuit of Happiness” and wrote a movie about it. I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real shit in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life. The film is produced by the almighty Jeymes Samuel, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, James Lassiter, MAD SOLAR and BRON. Special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda and Netflix for seeing the vision!!The next chapter begins…”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Given the fact that Kid Cudi’s life over the past few years has been like an open book, particularly with his candid conversations surrounding mental health, a semi-biographical film project made by and starring him sounds pretty amazing so far. We’ll be sure to keep you all updated!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kid Cudi To Direct & Star In Film Loosely Based On Hit Song “Pursuit of Happiness” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com