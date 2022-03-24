Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

“I’ve had some definite hair regrets for sure,” Jada Pinkett-Smith begins her latest Instagram video as she shares her hair journey as a black woman in Hollywood. The Red Table Talk host, who now proudly rocks a glowing bald head, openly discussesthe European beauty standards that were placed on her during her early acting days.

In the Storytime with Jada Instagram video, captioned “Crown Act Be proud of your crown,” Jada looked cool and stylish in a light heather blue puffer Prada coat on top of a dark heather blue lounge set as she went into details about hair woes in Hollywood. “Having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, she revealed during her recollection of the many hairstyles she sported throughout her career. “I liked my hair out, wild, and curly. But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn’t feel natural to me because I was trying to play the game.”

She eventually got the courage to wear her hair the way she desired and stood up to Hollywood executives’ hair demands by simply saying, “Nah, I’m not doing that.” All of which led to her current decision to wear her hair how she sees fit. “I don’t give two craps about what people feel about this bald head of mine of mine because guess what, I love it.”

Jada’s inspiring video comes on the heels of the passing of the CROWN Act which officially puts an end to race-based hair discrimination nationwide.

Jada Pinkett On Her Hair Journey In Hollywood: ‘Having Your Hair As European As Possible Was The Thing’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

