South African woman mailed 34 packages of synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons

According to NBC4i, a South African woman was arrested at John Glenn International Airport Thursday for allegedly sending synthetic drugs to Ohio prisons.
Tanya Baird, 46, of South Africa, was arrested by federal agents on charges that she mailed 69 packages — 34 of which were delivered to southern Ohio — to people incarcerated in the U.S. that contained K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and Suboxone, a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addictions, from June to August 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
Baird, who appeared in federal court Thursday, reportedly obtained K2 from China and doused legal documents with the substance from South Africa before mailing them to the U.S., the release said.
On some occasions, the attorney’s office said another unnamed person delivered the packages on behalf of Baird to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities, where the person collected proceeds from incarcerated people.
For the full NBC4 story click here
