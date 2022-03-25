Columbus City Schools bus aide accused of injuring student

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a bus aide with Columbus City Schools has been accused of injuring a special needs student during an incident last fall.
According to court documents, on Nov. 12, 2021, the special needs student was acting up on the bus when the bus aide, identified as Mona L. Smith, grabbed him, pushed the student into the seat and put her body weight onto his body, injuring his lip.
Smith is facing charges of assault and endangering children.
For the full NBC4 story click here
