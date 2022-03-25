Ohio
Masks optional everywhere in Ohio on latest CDC COVID-19 map

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

According to NBC4i, every Ohio county is green on the Centers for Disease Control’s latest COVID-19 risk map, indicating that the federal health agency recommends no one needs to wear face coverings.

The new weekly map, published Thursday night, has all 88 counties at the lowest of three “community levels.” At green, the CDC leaves masks as a personal choice for everyone regardless of their risk to COVID-19.

In counties at a high community level (orange), people are urged to wear masks indoors. At medium (yellow), masks are possible for high-risk people if their doctor recommends it.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

