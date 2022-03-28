Police Say Chris Rock Declined Pressing Charges Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith after he slapped him during last night’s Oscars.
Since he declined, the police will not investigate further charges against the now Oscar-winning actor.
SEE: Chris Rock Bought the West Philly Out…”Will Smith Just Smacked The Sh*t Outta Me!”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department told CNN in a statement. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”
Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” joked Rock. The camera cut to Pinkett Smith and she rolled her eyes as she has been open recently about struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss. Will then got up and slapped the Acadamy Awards host with an open hand before yelling for him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Though Rock explained it was a joke, Smith did not find it funny.
He later won his first Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard” and in his acceptance speech, he apologized for the altercation, but not to Rock.
SEE ALSO:
Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars
Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’
94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos]
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
And That’s How We Do It BREAKING: Will Smith Being Sent to Live with Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg i’m lupita during that entire will and chris situation pic.twitter.com/G3z92vxPlI Okay….WHAT JUST HAPPENED with that will and Chris thing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kEFuXDhAOT All of us coming to twitter to confirm if that Will and Chris thing was real, what just happened pic.twitter.com/DXyh15ChUx Jaws are on the floor here at Neons #Oscars party after what just happened between Will and Chris Rock. will and chris rock #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fkTJpVD38k how are they gonna have a gospel segment after what just happened with will and chris pic.twitter.com/2jlDiO2EOp Now Will and Chris! Not infront of Beyoncé y’all! Beyoncé ain’t leave her house with Blue Ivy after 5 years just to witness this. She ain’t neva coming out again! 😩😩😩😩 #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/e32e8fBIH6 The Oscar committee seeing Will and Chris nig it up pic.twitter.com/IThdZxwuJe will and chris pic.twitter.com/wAHSLXtQlR i’m sitting right here and i thought that was scripted. that was not scripted oh my god😲 what’s the story will and chris?!!! #Oscars he was definitely texting tobey or tom about the will and chris drama pic.twitter.com/TcQO1Ecaer Beyonce brought me to the Oscar's but Will and Chris is why I stayed ... pic.twitter.com/wRm83vp3Qr
Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles
Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles
1. Jaden Smith has entered the chat.
1 of 16
2.
2 of 16
3.
3 of 16
4.
4 of 16
5.
5 of 16
6.
6 of 16
7.
7 of 16
8.
8 of 16
9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Source:Getty
9 of 16
10.
10 of 16
11.
11 of 16
12.
12 of 16
13.
13 of 16
14.
14 of 16
15.
15 of 16
16.
16 of 16
And That’s How We Do It— Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022
BREAKING: Will Smith Being Sent to Live with Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 28, 2022
MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022
i’m lupita during that entire will and chris situation pic.twitter.com/G3z92vxPlI— kae :) (@WIZKAELIFA) March 28, 2022
Okay….WHAT JUST HAPPENED with that will and Chris thing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kEFuXDhAOT— alé (@warwickscigaret) March 28, 2022
All of us coming to twitter to confirm if that Will and Chris thing was real, what just happened pic.twitter.com/DXyh15ChUx— cesar (@jebaiting) March 28, 2022
Jaws are on the floor here at Neons #Oscars party after what just happened between Will and Chris Rock.— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 28, 2022
will and chris rock #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fkTJpVD38k— 𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐫 ⁶𓅓 (@chunsversace) March 28, 2022
how are they gonna have a gospel segment after what just happened with will and chris pic.twitter.com/2jlDiO2EOp— Chloe (@guccibaiby) March 28, 2022
Now Will and Chris! Not infront of Beyoncé y’all! Beyoncé ain’t leave her house with Blue Ivy after 5 years just to witness this. She ain’t neva coming out again! 😩😩😩😩 #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/e32e8fBIH6— Josh P. Jackson (he/him/his) (@JoshJay990) March 28, 2022
The Oscar committee seeing Will and Chris nig it up pic.twitter.com/IThdZxwuJe— Jozu ®️🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) March 28, 2022
will and chris pic.twitter.com/wAHSLXtQlR— ً (@T0RTERRA) March 28, 2022
i’m sitting right here and i thought that was scripted. that was not scripted oh my god😲 what’s the story will and chris?!!! #Oscars— TERRELL (@terrellgrice) March 28, 2022
he was definitely texting tobey or tom about the will and chris drama pic.twitter.com/TcQO1Ecaer— isa ?! HS3 ERA (@TlMMYSCURLS) March 28, 2022
Beyonce brought me to the Oscar's but Will and Chris is why I stayed ... pic.twitter.com/wRm83vp3Qr— jenn (@JennSnickerz21) March 28, 2022
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Police Say Chris Rock Declined Pressing Charges Against Will Smith For Oscars Slap was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com